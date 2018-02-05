ESPN Trolls Tom Brady, Patriots After Super Bowl LII Loss To Eagles

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots came up short in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, as Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles outplayed the Patriots in a 41-33 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The high-scoring affair featured multiple turning points with quarterback Tom Brady’s costly fumble in the fourth quarter proving to be the difference.

But there was another gaffe from Brady earlier in the game when New England ran a wide receiver pass that saw Brady left wide open on down the sideline. Danny Amendola led Brady a little too far and the quarterback couldn’t haul in what appeared to be a huge gain.

And after the Eagles’ victory, ESPN’s “SportsCenter” Twitter account took a weird shot at Brady and the Patriots by tweeting out a picture of the Brady drop with the Lombardi Trophy on his fingertips.

Interesting decision.

Foles, who won Super Bowl LII MVP, threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first half.