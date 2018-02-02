Here’s Eight Reasons Why Eagles Will Upset Patriots In 2018 Super Bowl

Photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images

There are plenty of reasons most people believe the New England Patriots will win Super Bowl LII in Minnesota. And given the Pats’ history, it’s not hard to see why.

But when you step back and consider all the factors, one thing becomes clear: The Philadelphia Eagles will win this game.

Yes, the Patriots have Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and an enviable amount of big-game experience. They don’t have the better team, though.

Aside from being woefully overmatched at the quarterback position, the Eagles are equal to or better than the Patriots at just about every position on the field. They’re more balanced than the Pats, and they have more talent across the roster.

And in the end, that will be enough to lead the Eagles to victory at U.S. Bank Stadium — as long as the coaches don’t screw it up.