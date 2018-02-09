Jeff Gordon Apologizes After ‘Kind Man’ Flips Him The Bird On Highway

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jeff Gordon might want to cool it on the highway.

The NASCAR legend, like all NASCAR fans, is pumped for the upcoming Daytona 500. But Gordon probably should pump the brakes, as his excitement apparently caused him to treat a public road like a back straight away Friday afternoon.

Gordon tweeted an apology to a “kind man” who flipped him off for making an aggressive pass. But was his apology sincere?

You be the judge:

To the kind man who gave me 🖕🏻on the hwy today…while your gesture was warranted as my pass was a little aggressive, I hope u can except my apology & know I meant no harm. My excitement to get to @DISupdates and see some great racing did get the best of me. Have a nice day. — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) February 9, 2018

FOX Sports, which Gordon does NASCAR broadcasting work for, easily had the best response to the story.

Awesome.

By the way: What is it with former Hendrick Motorsports drivers getting flipped off on the highway?

Hard to fault Gordon for being excited for Daytona, as the NASCAR season opener — which takes place Feb. 18 — will kick off what should be a fascinating season for many of the sport’s drivers.