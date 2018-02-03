Julian Edelman Perfectly Sums Up His Relationship With Bill Belichick

Photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman tells it like it is.

The veteran wide receiver is one of the more entertaining players on the New England Patriots’ roster, and he’s provided fans with countless memorable quotes over his nine seasons with the team.

Edelman’s latest hilarious soundbite came courtesy of a Friday appearance on Barstool Radio on Sirius XM when the 31-year-old shifted from brash to heartfelt in mere seconds while describing his relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Julian Edelman via @BarstoolRadio on Bill Belichick: "He's an asshole and I hate him a lot of the time, but I love him. … He believed in me when no one else did." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) February 2, 2018

Yup, that just about sums it up.

Edelman rarely hesitates to pay respect to Belichick and the Patriots organization for providing him with the opportunity of playing in the NFL. New England selected Edelman in the seventh round — No. 232 overall — of the 2009 NFL Draft. Fast forward eight years, and Edelman has been a key piece of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Pats.

Edelman, of course, won’t be taking the field Sunday in Super Bowl LII, but he’s been doing everything in his power to help put New England in a position for victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.