Markieff Morris Throws Shade At Isaiah Thomas After Guard’s Trade To Lakers

Markieff Morris and Isaiah Thomas have had their battles.

The two veterans were centerpieces in the Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards rivalry over the past two seasons, which reached new heights in the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals matchup last season.

A lot has transpired since that thrilling seven-game series though, as Thomas was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the offseason in a trade that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston. And then, for the second time in a six-month span, Thomas was traded once again, this time in a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers orchestrated before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Thomas wasn’t exactly fitting in with the Cavs, but many fans still were shocked by the trade, especially considering he only played 15 games in a Cleveland uniform. But Morris, who clearly has been keeping tabs on Thomas’ tenure with the Cavaliers, wasn’t at all surprised to see him dealt.

Markieff Morris gave his initial reaction to the Isaiah Thomas trade, saying it wasn't surprising because "that's how it goes when you talk your way out of town." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 8, 2018

Thomas did do a fair amount of talking during his brief stay in The Land. The veteran guard reportedly led the vocal charge against Kevin Love, while also being openly critical of the Cavaliers’ coaching staff. Cleveland has dealt with a hefty amount of drama this season, and Thomas seemed to be a big part of it.

If Thomas was frustrated with the situation in Cleveland, just wait until he gets settled in with a young, inexperienced Lakers team that seemingly has no shot of reaching the postseason.