NBA Rumors: Cavs Trade Dwyane Wade, Several Other Veterans In Roster Blowup

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

To say the Cleveland Cavaliers are hitting the reset button would be an understatement.

The Cavs made the first major move of NBA trade deadline day Thursday by reportedly shipping Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and their 2018 first-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Turns out Cleveland was just getting started, though. The club has made a flurry of moves over the last several hours, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Here are the deals:

— Cavs acquire Jazz guard Rodney Hood and Kings guard George Hill in a three-team trade, sending forward Jae Crowder and guard Derrick Rose to Utah and guard Iman Shumpert to Sacramento. The Jazz also send veteran guard Joe Johnson to the Kings.

— Cavs trade 36-year-old Dwyane Wade to his former team, the Miami Heat, in exchange for Miami’s “heavily protected” second-round pick.

Got all that? Let’s recap.

Cleveland loses:

— Isaiah Thomas

— Dwyane Wade

— Jae Crowder

— Iman Shumpert

— Channing Frye

— 2018 first-round pick

Cleveland acquires:

— Jordan Clarkson

— Larry Nance Jr.

— Rodney Hood

— George Hill

— Miami’s heavily protected second-round pick (year unknown)

That’s quite the eventful day for Cavs general manager Koby Altman.