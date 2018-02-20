NBA Rumors: LeBron James Staying With Cavs ‘Wouldn’t Surprise’ League Exec

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

A lot has changed for the Cleveland Cavaliers in recent weeks.

The Cavs were on a fast track to disaster through the first half of the season, which appeared to have a two-fold reaction. Cleveland’s NBA Finals hopes seriously were put into question, and the team’s mediocrity was expected to drive LeBron James out of town.

But that was then, and this is now.

The Cavs have a totally new look following a series of moves at the NBA trade deadline, and now the team looks geared up for a deep postseason run. And as for James, maybe this won’t be his last ride in Cleveland after all.

In a piece for The Undefeated, Marc J. Spears spoke with an anonymous league executive who believes the Cavaliers’ new lease on life might just be enough to keep James in his hometown.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays in Cleveland now,” the source told Spears. “The Cavaliers put a really good team around him. The Cavaliers have made it really tough for him to decide to leave Cleveland again. The Lakers might have helped them keep LeBron.”

Ironically enough, many viewed the Lakers as winners at the deadline. In dealing away Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., Los Angeles put itself in an even better salary cap situation to make a run at James this summer. But there’s a chance a hefty contract and an ideal location might not be enough to pull James to L.A.