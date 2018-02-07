NFL Rumors: How Patriots Power Trio Convinced Josh McDaniels To Ditch Colts

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

It reportedly took some heavy hitters to convince Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to stay in New England.

McDaniels, who was set to become the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, went to Gillette Stadium to clean out his office Tuesday, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero first reported Wednesday morning via sources. That’s when McDaniels was convinced to ditch the Colts and stay with the Patriots during a meeting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, president Jonathan Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, according to Pelissero.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss provided more details about the meeting Wednesday on SportsCenter.

During the meeting, Belichick said he would “open (his) world” to McDaniels, Reiss reported. That meant showing him how to build a roster, manage financials and the salary cap, according to Reiss, much like Bill Parcells once did for Belichick.

The Patriots also gave McDaniels a “long-term commitment” that would allow the offensive coordinator’s kids to stay in the same school system for their entire childhood, Reiss reported.

This all sounds like McDaniels is the Patriots’ head coach of the future. Belichick reportedly has multiple years left on his contract and will return for the 2018 season.