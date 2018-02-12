People’s United Bank Goal of the Week: Pick Best Bruins Goal From Past Week

Photo via Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins continue to look like one of the NHL’s top teams.

The Boston Bruins continue to look like one of the NHL's top teams.

The Black and Gold went 3-1 this past week, and remains three points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Below are three of the Bruins' goals from the past week.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Goal 1: Adam McQuaid Scores For First Time In 364 Days

The B’s defenseman broke a 3-3 tie with the New Jersey Devils on Sunday when he launched a blast from the blue line that connected with a body and the post before sneaking past Eddie Lack.

Goal 2: Zdeno Chara’s Snap Shot Vs. Rangers

Chara broke a 1-1 first-period tie against the New York Rangers when he unleashed a rocket that snuck through traffic and found its way into the top left corner of the net.

Goal 3: Danton Heinen’s Goal Seals Win Vs. Red Wings

With the B’s leading 2-1 in the third period, Austin Czarnik won a puck battle along the boards. The puck found Sean Kuraly who slid it to Heinen who smoked a rocket past Jimmy Howard.

