Chloe Kim, U.S. Olympics Snowboarder, Tweets For Ice Cream During Competition

Chloe Kim screams for ice cream whenever she wants.
The American snowboarder tweeted about wanting ice cream Monday during her 2018 Winter Olympics debut, using a break in the action to tell the world what was on her mind. Here’s what Kim said after scoring 91.50 in her first qualifying-round run in the snowboard halfpipe.
The first responder to Kim’s tweet noticed its curious timing.
Kim then blew away the field following the tweet, scoring 95.50 in her second run.
NBC’s Olympics Twitter account then joined the fun, creating a poll to determine what flavor ice cream Kim should eat.
Kim will vie for her first-ever gold medal Tuesday in PyeongChang, South Korea, in the snowboard-halfpipe finals.
And the world will watch intently to see what the 17-year-old star says or eats during or after the competition.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP