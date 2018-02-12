Chloe Kim, U.S. Olympics Snowboarder, Tweets For Ice Cream During Competition

Photo via Guy Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chloe Kim screams for ice cream whenever she wants.

The American snowboarder tweeted about wanting ice cream Monday during her 2018 Winter Olympics debut, using a break in the action to tell the world what was on her mind. Here’s what Kim said after scoring 91.50 in her first qualifying-round run in the snowboard halfpipe.

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

The first responder to Kim’s tweet noticed its curious timing.

yes… — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

Kim then blew away the field following the tweet, scoring 95.50 in her second run.

NBC’s Olympics Twitter account then joined the fun, creating a poll to determine what flavor ice cream Kim should eat.

Cookies & Cream is some good stuff. If anyone can get me some to the village thatd be dope — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

Kim will vie for her first-ever gold medal Tuesday in PyeongChang, South Korea, in the snowboard-halfpipe finals.

And the world will watch intently to see what the 17-year-old star says or eats during or after the competition.