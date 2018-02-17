Russia’s Ilya Kovalchuk Throws Shade At USA Hockey After Olympics Win In Pool Play

Russia’s hockey team apparently has carried a chip on its shoulder for the last four years.

Ilya Kovalchuk, a forward on the Olympic Athletes from Russia team, celebrated their 4-0 win over the United States by throwing shade at their defeated opponents. In an interview with reporters, Kovalchuk resurrected memories of the United States’ 2014 Winter Olympics win over Russia, in which T.J. Oshie shot six times during the shootout victory, a strategy Kovalchuk deemed unsporting.

Full Kovalchuk quote: "After the last game in Sochi, I think you guys are still showing the highlights of Oshie scoring those shootouts, right? So hopefully you’re gonna change that now." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 17, 2018

The Olympic Athletes from Russia won Group B with the resounding win over the United States.

USA coach Tony Granato was “furious” at Russia afterward for keeping its top power-play unit on the ice with four minutes remaining, NBC’s Pierre McGuire reported, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

The rest of Team USA should be keen to bite back at Russia if they meet again in the playoff rounds.