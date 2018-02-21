Watch Bruins Prospect Ryan Donato Open Scoring In USA-Czech Republic Olympic Quarterfinal

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins prospect and United States men’s hockey forward Ryan Donato is carrying the Red, White and Blue at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Donato, who also stars for the Harvard Crimson, scored his fifth goal of the Olympics on Tuesday night to give Team USA a 1-0 lead over the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Donato also scored two goals against Slovakia in a qualification matchup on Monday night.

The most goals for an American player at the Winter Olympics since 1994 is six, scored by John LeClair at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. Donato has a good chance to catch him and perhaps set his own record.