Bruins vs. Leafs Game 5 Lineups: Nazem Kadri Returns From Suspension

The Toronto Maple Leafs must win Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Saturday night against the Boston Bruins or they’ll be going on summer vacation.
The B’s hold a 3-1 series lead and will punch their ticket to Round 2 with another win at TD Garden.
Bruins first-line center Patrice Bergeron was a surprising scratch from Game 4 because of an upper body injury, but it sounds like he’ll play in Game 5. If Bergeron does return, it’s possible Tommy Wingels goes back to the press box as a healthy scratch.
Nazem Kadri is returning from a three-game suspension. The 27-year-old is the Leafs’ second-line center and scored 32 goals during the regular season, so getting him back certainly is a huge boost to Toronto’s offense.
Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Frederik Andersen (Toronto) will start in net.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (3-1)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Rick Nash
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (1-3)
Zach Hyman–Auston Matthews–Connor Brown
Patrick Marleau–Nazem Kadri–Mitchell Marner
James van Riemsdyk–Tyler Bozak–Kasperi Kapanen
Andreas Johnsson–Tomas Plekanec–William Nylander
Morgan Rielly–Ron Hainsey
Jake Gardiner–Nikita Zaitsev
Tyler Dermott–Roman Polak
Frederik Andersen
Powered by WordPress.com VIP