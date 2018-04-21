Bruins vs. Leafs Game 5 Lineups: Nazem Kadri Returns From Suspension

Photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs must win Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Saturday night against the Boston Bruins or they’ll be going on summer vacation.

The B’s hold a 3-1 series lead and will punch their ticket to Round 2 with another win at TD Garden.

Bruins first-line center Patrice Bergeron was a surprising scratch from Game 4 because of an upper body injury, but it sounds like he’ll play in Game 5. If Bergeron does return, it’s possible Tommy Wingels goes back to the press box as a healthy scratch.

Bruce Cassidy on Patrice Bergeron: “Looked good this morning, I anticipate he’ll play. We’ll make final decision after warmup. Looking good.” — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2018

Nazem Kadri is returning from a three-game suspension. The 27-year-old is the Leafs’ second-line center and scored 32 goals during the regular season, so getting him back certainly is a huge boost to Toronto’s offense.

Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Frederik Andersen (Toronto) will start in net.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (3-1)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Rick Nash

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (1-3)

Zach Hyman–Auston Matthews–Connor Brown

Patrick Marleau–Nazem Kadri–Mitchell Marner

James van Riemsdyk–Tyler Bozak–Kasperi Kapanen

Andreas Johnsson–Tomas Plekanec–William Nylander

Morgan Rielly–Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner–Nikita Zaitsev

Tyler Dermott–Roman Polak

Frederik Andersen