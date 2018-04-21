Isaiah Thomas Had Hilarious Reaction To Cavs’ Matching Suits For Game 3

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ team attire didn’t bring a win Friday night, but it did provide for a hilarious moment from one of the team’s former players.

As an apparent sign of togetherness, the Cavs wore matching gray suits to Bankers Life Fieldhouse ahead of Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. While Isaiah Thomas no longer plays for Cleveland, it sounds like he still was a little bitter about not receiving the threads.

“Where is mine?” Thomas wrote in an Instagram comment, as captured by CBS Sports. “Lol I remember getting fitted for those same exact suits lol.”

Maybe Thomas will find solace in the fact that the matching gray suits didn’t bring the Cavaliers any luck. The Pacers claimed a nail-biting 92-90 Game 3 win to take a 2-1 series lead.