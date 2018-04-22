Cavs vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have much momentum on their side, and they’ll need it to swing their way soon if they want to avoid their vacations beginning later this month.

Down 2-1 in their first-round NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers after blowing a 17-point halftime lead in Game 3, the Cavs could be in a world of trouble if they fall Sunday night at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Here’s how to watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 4 online:

When: Sunday, April 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT