Dolphins’ Jay Cutler Expected To Retire (Again), But This Time For Good

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jay Cutler is calling it a career … again.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback reportedly is retiring from football, but this time will be the last time, per ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

Speaking of future TV stars, ex-#Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is expected to retire (again), as well. He may be coming to a reality show near you, as will his wife. And of course, there is the Fox interest to join the broadcast booth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018

Cutler, who will be 35 Sunday, retired briefly last season after the Chicago Bears released him after being with the team for eight years. He planned to join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis with Fox Sports as part of the broadcast team, but those plans changed when the Dolphins were looking for a quarterback after they lost Ryan Tannehill to a torn ACL.

Cutler finished the 2017 season with a 6-8 record through 14 games, had a 62 percent pass completion, threw for 19 touchdown passes and was picked off 14 times.

NFL fans still will see the former quarterback on their television screens, as he’s expected to make appearances on his reality-star wife, Kristin Cavallari’s, reality show, and may be seen in the Fox broadcasting booth for the 2018 NFL season.