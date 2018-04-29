Here’s How Many Picks Patriots Are Projected To Have In 2019 NFL Draft

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 NFL Draft is in the books, so naturally, it’s time to look ahead to the 2019 draft.

We’re kidding, of course. But the New England Patriots will have a wealth of options when they go on the clock next summer, by virtue of all the wheeling and dealing Bill Belichick and Co. did this weekend in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s a list of all the Patriots’ 2019 draft picks, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

Patriots 2019 draft picks: 1st

2nd (via Bears)

2nd

3rd (via Lions)

3rd (projected comp)

3rd (projected comp)

4th

5th

6th (projected comp)

7th

7th (via Eagles)

7th (projected comp) * Original 3rd to CLE in Danny Shelton deal

* Original 6th to DET in Johnson Bademosi deal — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 28, 2018

The Patriots had an interesting 2018 NFL Draft, as they naturally did the opposite of what everyone projected. Needing some help in the front seven, especially at linebacker, the Patriots took offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and running back Sony Michel in the first round.

New England elected to wait until the fifth round to draft a linebacker and didn’t select a quarterback until the seventh round when they took LSU QB Danny Etling.