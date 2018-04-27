NFL Rumors: Jason Witten Mulls Retirement, ‘Monday Night Football’ Role

Jason Witten is thinking of relinquishing his spot on America’s Team for one at Worldwide Leader in Sports.
The Dallas Cowboys tight end is considering retiring in order to become an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcasts, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday, citing team sources. Witten reportedly won’t end his career without Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ blessing.
Witten met with Jones on Friday but didn’t make a firm decision, according to The Dallas Morning News’ Brandon George.
Witten, 35, has spent his entire 15-year career with the Cowboys. He hold franchise records for games played (239), receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448) and has the fourth-most receptions in NFL history.
He has recently been in talks with multiple networks, including FOX and ESPN, over analyst jobs on their NFL broadcasts.
