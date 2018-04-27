NFL Rumors: Jason Witten Mulls Retirement, ‘Monday Night Football’ Role

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jason Witten is thinking of relinquishing his spot on America’s Team for one at Worldwide Leader in Sports.

The Dallas Cowboys tight end is considering retiring in order to become an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcasts, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday, citing team sources. Witten reportedly won’t end his career without Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ blessing.

Witten met with Jones on Friday but didn’t make a firm decision, according to The Dallas Morning News’ Brandon George.

Jerry Jones: I've talked to Jason Witten several times this week, met with him a few hours ago and we've had great discussions. He has some things to think about and discuss with his family and he'll need a few more days of consideration. No final decision made on retirement. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) April 27, 2018

Witten, 35, has spent his entire 15-year career with the Cowboys. He hold franchise records for games played (239), receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448) and has the fourth-most receptions in NFL history.

He has recently been in talks with multiple networks, including FOX and ESPN, over analyst jobs on their NFL broadcasts.