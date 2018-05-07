Canadiens Tried To Troll Brad Marchand; It Wasn’t Their Smartest Idea

Photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brad Marchand’s season might be over but his chirping ability remains in midseason form.

The Boston Bruins winger saw his team’s season come to an end Sunday afternoon when the Tampa Bay Lightning stifled the B’s in Game 5 of the second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

Bruins haters far and wide reveled in the result, and Marchand’s biggest critics should have been downright gleeful as the winger was silenced in the decisive game. On the heels of his licking antics, everyone was ready to pile on.

That included the Bruins’ bitter rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, who referenced Marchand’s tongue work with a tweet Monday reading

“Without naming names, just a reminder that licking is frowned upon on the golf course as well,” with a link to a story about the “hidden hazard in licking golf balls.”

Obviously, Marchand wasn’t going to take that laying down, especially with it coming from a Habs team — projected by many to contend in the Eastern Conference — that finished with the league’s fourth-fewest points.

So, he responded.

Funny…throwing shade when you were out of the playoff race since October — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) May 7, 2018

And that’s one more loss for the Canadiens during the 2017-18 season.