Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics can complete the improbable Monday night in Philadelphia.

Leading 3-0 after being tabbed as the underdog entering the second-round NBA playoff series, the Celtics can complete a sweep of the 76ers in Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center. Led by a slew of different players, the Celtics have won one exciting game after another, and are in a position to close things out on the road.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 4 online.

When: Monday, May 7 at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT