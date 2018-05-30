Colin Cowherd Picks ‘Perfect World’ Scenarios For Top NBA Free Agents

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James undoubtedly will be the headliner, but there will be plenty of other marquee names up for grabs this summer in NBA free agency.

For some top talents, their free-agent decisions seem to be foregone conclusions. Kevin Durant is expected to opt out of his contract with the Warriors only to re-sign with Golden State, while no one believes Chris Paul will leave the Houston Rockets. Outside of these two stars, however, it’s anyone’s guess.

During Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, host Colin Cowherd identified his “perfect world” landing spots for the top six impending free agents.

Here are Cowherd’s picks:

LeBron to the 76ers

Paul George to the Lakers

DeMarcus Cousins to the Knicks@ColinCowherd picks "perfect world" destinations for the Top 6 NBA free agents pic.twitter.com/LZjnSfl4kN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 30, 2018

It’s tough to argue with most of Cowherd’s choices. Paul George has been rumored to be interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers for some time, while James’ quest for more championships seems best suited in Philadelphia. And considering the Trail Blazers’ desperate need for an interior presence, DeAndre Jordan to Portland sounds like a perfect match.

But DeMarcus Cousins to the New York Knicks? That comes off as a bit of a reach. While Cowherd was angling for the “crazy” factor with this pick, it makes next to no sense for Cousins to venture to the Big Apple. Kristaps Porzingis is an elite player, but his future remains somewhat of a question mark after he tore his ACL in early February.

While we still have the NBA Finals ahead of us, it’s hard not to have fun speculating where certain players will wind up in a couple months.