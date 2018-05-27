Indy 500 Live Stream: Watch On-Board Cam Of Danica Patrick’s Final Race

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

In just a few hours, Danica Patrick’s racing career will come to an end.

The 36-year-old driver will it quits after Sunday’s 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. Thankfully, ESPN is streaming on-board coverage of Patrick throughout Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Will her one-off return to IndyCar be a success, or will it end in disappointment like her NASCAR career? There’s only one way to find out.

Here’s how to watch Patrick’s on-board cam during the Indy 500:

When: Sunday, May 27, at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN