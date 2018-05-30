Joel Embiid Has Hilarious Response To Bryan Colangelo’s Burner Twitter Accounts

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid has a response to everything on Twitter.

So when it was unearthed that Philadelphia 76ers team president, Bryan Colangelo, was taking aim at him as well as former and current players on burner Twitter accounts, it was only a matter of time until we heard from the star big man.

It took less than two hours following the release of the story for Embiid to weigh in, and he made sure to make the tweet count.

Yep, that was everyone’s response.

Then Embiid added this response by tagging one of the burner Twitter accounts.

Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU @AlVic40117560 #BurnerAccount — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018

The fallout from this likely won’t be good for Colangelo, who in addition to ripping current and former players also leaked private medical information from the accounts, but you can be sure Embiid will keep the process lighthearted.