Red Sox DFA Hanley Ramirez To Make Room For Dustin Pedroia

Hanley Ramirez’s (second) stint with the Boston Red Sox appears to be over.

The Red Sox will designate Ramirez for assignment, the club announced Friday. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier was the first to report the news, saying Ramirez was informed of the decision Friday morning. Boston made the move in order to facilitate Dustin Pedroia’s return from a knee injury.

The most likely outcome for Ramirez is that the Red Sox release him. They have seven days to trade him, but it’s probably unlikely a team bites on the veteran first baseman/designated hitter’s contract. Ramirez has roughly $15 million left on his deal this season, per Speier, and he also has a plate appearance clause that would vest a $22 million option for the 2019 season.

Ramirez had a tremendous start to the 2018 season. The 34-year-old looked revitalized, hitting .333 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in his first 19 games. He’s looked clueless at the plate since then, though, hitting just .196 in his last 25 games and currently is in the midst of an 0-for-20 slump.