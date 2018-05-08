Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Drew Pomeranz On Mound For Series Opener

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

After a wild three-game set between baseball’s biggest rivals at the beginning of the season, another installment will take place this week in The Bronx.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are set to meet Tuesday for the first contest of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The two sides are meeting as the top teams in baseball, with Boston owning Major League Baseball’s best record and New York just a game behind them.

One of baseball’s most dominant players, Mookie Betts, will be in the lineup for the Sox after sustaining a right shoulder contusion in Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz will get the ball for the Red Sox. Since being activated off the disabled list, Pomeranz has had his struggles, allowing at least five hits and three runs in all three of his outings so far this season. That said, the Red Sox have emerged victorious in two of those games.

Luis Severino will be on the mound for the Yankees. Though the 24-year-old is one of the best young pitchers in the game, he has a checkered history against the Red Sox, posting a 2-5 record with a 4.82 ERA in nine appearances against Boston, eight of which being starts.

Tyler Austin, who charged Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly back in April to start a brawl between the two teams, will be in the lineup Tuesday, hitting eighth and playing first base.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

BOSTON RED SOX (25-9)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (1-1. 6.14 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (24-10)

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Didi Gregorius, SS

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Gary Sanchez, C

Aaron Hicks, CF

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Tyler Austin, 1B

Gleyber Torres, C

Luis Severino, RHP (5-1, 2.11 ERA)