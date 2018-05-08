Red Sox’s Joe Kelly Says He ‘Blacks Out,’ Gets ‘Shark Eyes’ During Brawls

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

When the bad blood starts flowing, Joe Kelly takes things to another level.

The Red Sox reliever was at the center of last month’s benches clearing brawl with the New York Yankees. Kelly, of course, has become a Boston fan favorite for encouraging Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin to charge the mound. And with the Sox and the Yankees set to begin a three-game series Tuesday night in New York, the fiasco at Fenway Park has made its way back into the news.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Section 10” podcast, Kelly was asked about his mood during the brawl. And, well, his answer was rather colorful.

“I go from zero to 100, like, really fr***en fast,” Kelly said. ” … I’m just a psychopath. (Austin walking toward the mound) just sparked me. I just get the shark eyes … something goes off in my head where I get super laser focused and just black out.

“He did that, and then all of a sudden it just clicked, and I was instant serial killer.”

Duly noted.

This week’s series is huge for both teams, as Boston currently leads New York by just one game in the American League East standings. Because of that, it’s tough to imagine either squad doing something to hurt their chances of winning (Austin, for one, thinks everything will be peachy).

However, this is baseball’s fiercest rivalry we’re talking about, which means we always should expect the unexpected.