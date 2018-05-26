Rockets Vs. Warriors Game 6 Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Online

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

A massive opportunity awaits James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

The Rockets have pushed the Warriors to the brink of elimination in the Western Conference finals and can finish off Golden State in Game 6 at Oracle Arena.

As if the challenge wasn’t tough enough for Houston, it will be without Chris Paul in the penultimate contest of the best-of-seven series after the star point guard went down with a hamstring injury in the Rockets’ Game 5 win Thursday.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Warriors online:

When: Saturday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT