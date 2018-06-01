Red Sox Wrap: Drew Pomeranz Gives Up Four Runs In Boston’s 4-2 Loss Vs. Astros

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox won’t be completing their second straight sweep.

Drew Pomeranz made it through five innings, but gave up a costly two-run home run in the first inning, while surrendering two more runs on six hits in the Red Sox’s 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

After plating a pair of third inning runs, Boston’s offense couldn’t do much against the Astros’ pitching, despite two late-inning threats.

Mookie Betts still was not in the lineup and Dustin Pedroia was a late scratch, and five members of Boston’s starting nine accounted for its five hits on the night at Minute Maid Park.

With the loss, the Red Sox slip to 39-18, while the Astros climb to 36-22.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

Boston threatened in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings, but couldn’t erase the two-run deficit.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz found himself in a bit of early trouble when he gave up a two-run bomb to Carlos Correa after the southpaw walked Alex Bregman.

— A two-run fourth put Houston back on top by two after Tony Kemp grounded into a fielder’s choice with runners on second and third that resulted in a run, but Sox skipper Alex Cora elected to challenge the call, but was uounsuccessful. Jake Marisnick plated the fourth run for the Astros before Boston ended the inning with Sandy Leon throwing Marisnick out at second on an attempted steal.

Pomeranz pitched a 1-2-3 fifth, ending it with a strikeout of Jose Altuve before the lefty’s night came to a close.

— Steven Wright relieved the lefty, pitching a scoreless sixth and seventh before finding himself in a jam in the eighth.

Houston juiced the bags with one out, but a force out at home and a massive strikeout of Marwin Gonzalez kept the Astros from breaking the game wide open.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Down 2-0 in the third, Jackie Bradley Jr, doubled before Andrew Benintendi drew a walk to bring Xander Bogaerts to the dish. The shortstop roped a double to deep left field to drive in his teammates to tie the game, but Astros skipper A.J. Hinch called for a review of the play on Benintendi, but was unsuccessful and the call remained safe.

— Boston threatened late in the game with J.D. Martinez at the dish and Benintendi on base, but the slugger grounded out to end the eighth, keeping Houston’s lead at two.

— Sandy Leon kept the game alive with two outs in the ninth with a bloop single and Bradley worked a walk to put two on for Blake Swihart.

The right fielder drove the ball to center for the third out, sealing the 4-2 victory for Houston.

— Benintendi went 2-for-3 on the night with a run.

— Martinez, Swihart, Mitch Moreland and Brock Holt were all held hitless on the night.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Wright has been solid this season for the Red Sox.

Opponents vs #RedSox Steven Wright this season are 8-for-38 (.211) with 1 HR from the right, 0-for-7 (.000) with 0 HR from the left. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) June 1, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Astros will continue their four-game set Friday night from Minute Maid Park. Chris Sale will be on the mound and oppose Gerrit Cole in an 8:05 p.m. ET matchup.