Which Red Sox Player Holds Team Record For Most Grand Slams In A Season?

The Boston Red Sox are having a grand time at the plate this season.

The Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 10-6 at Fenway Park on Monday night thanks to Xander Bogaerts’ monster grand slam in the third inning. It was the shortstop’s second grand slam of the season and Boston’s sixth granny through just 28 games this season.

Bogaerts’ blast got us thinking: How many more grand slams does he need to set a Red Sox record? The answer is three; Boston’s franchise leader for most grand slams in a single season hit four in one campaign.

But … who set that mark? That’s the subject of our latest Trivia Question of the Week: Which Red Sox player holds the franchise record for most grand slams in a single season?

*Last week’s trivia question answer: Dustin Pedroia; Sept. 7, 2014 to Sept. 30, 2016.