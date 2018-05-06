Yankees’ Tyler Austin Doesn’t Expect Bad Blood During Red Sox Series

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Many expect tensions once again to boil over when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees resume their rivalry Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Tyler Austin is not one of those people, though.

The Yankees first baseman was at the center of last month’s brawl at Fenway Park. Austin, who kicked things off by spiking Brock Holt at second baseman, later charged the mound after being hit by a Joe Kelly fastball.

So, how does he feel about the upcoming series between the two American League juggernauts?

“I just expect it to be a good series,” Austin recently told NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty. “That’s what I’m expecting. I’m not expecting anything else. I’m just expecting it to be a good series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. That’s all I’m expecting.”

Given the Red Sox currently lead the Yankees by just one game in the American League East standings, it would be a surprise if either team did something to hurt their chances of winning.

Still, this is Major League Baseball’s most heated rivalry, meaning we always should expect the unexpected.