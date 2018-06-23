Belgium Vs. Tunisia Live Stream: Watch World Cup 2018 Game Online

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Group G of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is really will take shape when Belgium and Tunisa meet.

The Red Devils will play the Eagles of Carthage at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday in Moscow in their second of three World Cup Group G games. Belgium can tighten its grip on first place in the group and book a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Tunisa, which needs to win or draw in order to avoid elimination from World Cup 2018.

Belgium’s last World Cup game against Tunisia was in 2002 when they played to a 1-1 draw.

Here’s how to watch Belgium vs. Tunisia online.

When: Saturday, June 23, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO