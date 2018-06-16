Brazil Vs. Switzerland Odds, Pick: Selecao Big Favorites In World Cup Game

Photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images

The soccer world doesn’t have to wait much longer for its first glimpse of potential greatness.

Brazil will face Switzerland on Sunday in Russia in their first 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E game. Many predict second-ranked Brazil will win the World Cup and are banking on the South American giant starting the tournament strongly. Few expect Switzerland to live up to its billing as the sixth-ranked team in the world when it faces Brazil.

Let’s take a look at the Brazil vs. Switzerland betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Brazil win: -265

Switzerland win: +850

Draw: +360

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: -125

Under: +105

NESN.com’s picks: Brazil win, under

We expect Brazil to cruise through the group stage, starting with a three-point haul against Switzerland. Brazil has quality, depth and hunger to make amends for its heavy loss in the 2014 World Cup semifinals, so a winning start will be key toward maintaining a positive atmosphere around the team. Bet on Brazil.

The Swiss have gained valuable experience at recent World Cups and UEFA European Championships, so we don’t expect Brazil to run roughshod. Switzerland will be organized and compact, making Brazil work hard to create and finish scoring chances. A 2-0 Brazil win is a likely outcome, so the under is a good pick.