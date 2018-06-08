Donald Trump Won’t Invite Cavs Vs. Warriors NBA Finals Winner To White House

Photo via Gregory Shamus/USA TODAY Sports Images

Donald Trump has found a few more winners he doesn’t like.

The United States President told reporters Friday he won’t invite the winner of the NBA Finals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors to the White House. Trump made the announcement just days after Cavs superstar LeBron James and Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant declared their teams aren’t interested in visiting the White House for the traditional commemoration of their championship.

”I didn’t invite LeBron James, and I didn’t invite Steph Curry,” Trump said, per Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Carroll. “We’re not going to invite either team.”

Trump on Monday cancelled the Philadelphia Eagles’ White House visit after he learned most of their players wouldn’t attend the event.

Armed with the knowledge of the Cavs’ and Warriors’ intentions, Trump must’ve decided to preemptively strike this season’s NBA champs from the White House invite list.