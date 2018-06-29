France Vs. Argentina Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Either France’s or Argentina’s 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign will end in disappointment.

The teams will face off at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday in the Round of 16. Both were among the pre-tournament favorites to win the world championship, but group-stage result paired them together at this relatively early juncture. Oddsmakers have pegged Group C winner France as the slight betting favorite over Group D runner-up Argentina.

Let’s look at the France vs. Argentina betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

France win: +140

Argentina win: +240

Draw: +200

Total goals: 2

OVER: +105

Under: -125

NESN.com’s picks: Argentina, over

The real Argentina has no choice but to stand up. The goal-shay Argentina we saw on Gamedays 1 and 2 will lose to France, but the hungry and confident group that beat Nigerian on Gameday 3 will beat France. Argentina appears to have righted its ship and the experience its squad contains will carry it past the young, talented France squad. Bet on Argentina to win.

We don’t trust Argentina to shut out France, nor do we expect Les Bleus to deny the South Americnas the goals they covet dearly. The teams will score at least one goal apiece, so bettors should take the over.