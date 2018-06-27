Germany Ruthlessly Trolled By Brazil After World Cup 2018 Elimination

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOX Sports Brasil isn’t ashamed of having no chill.

The Brazil-based broadcaster reveled Wednesday in Germany’s shock elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. South Korea beat Germany 2-0 on two late goals, the first of which via Kim Young-Gwon prompted this outpouring revenge-based Schadenfreude from FOX Sports Brasil’s Twitter account.

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

The trolling continued after South Korea’s Son Heung-Min scored the second goal.

TCHAAAAAAAAAUUUUUU ALEMANHAAAAAAAAA ASUHADSUASUHASUHASHUIASAUSHASUHASIASIUHAIUHASIUHASAIHUSAUSIHASUHIASUHAS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL DA COREEIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

When the referee blew the final whistle, FOX Sports Brasil had one question: “How do you say ‘goodbye’ in German?” The English translation reads.

FOX Sports Brasil’s hijinks continued well into the postgame period.

COMO EU TÔ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/yJ53gUhM62 — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

If you’re wondering what Brazil has against Germany, think back to the 2014 World Cup when Germany beat Brazil 7-1 in the semifinals in Brazil. The score represents the humbling loss in the South American soccer superpower’s history and has been the source of countless jokes for the last four years (and counting).

We only can conclude FOX Sports Brasil’s gloating over Germany’s misfortune is the big payback.