Germany Vs. Sweden Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Was Germany’s first 2018 FIFA World Cup game a blip, or will Sweden prove anything actually is possible in Group F?

The teams will meet at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday in their second of three World Cup 2018 Group F games. Germany, the reigning champion and FIFA’s top-ranked team, lost its World Cup 2018 opener to Mexico and now must win or draw in order to avoid crashing out of the tournament in the group stage. Meanwhile Sweden, is coming off a narrow win over South Korea and can book a Round of 16 place with a shock win over Germany.

Oddsmakers retain their belief in Die Mannschaft’s chances and have installed it as heavy favorite over Sweden.

Let’s look at the Germany vs. Sweden betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Germany win: -210

Sweden win: +600

Draw: +340

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: -115

Under: -105

NESN.com’s picks: Germany win, under

Germany’s odds are falling ahead of the Sweden game, with some oddsmakers losing faith in the 2014 World Cup winners. Yet, this team still has enough talent and experience to beat an underrated Sweden side. The game will be close but Germany should edge Sweden in the end. Bet on Germany to rebound with a victory.

Scoring will be at a premium, given Germany’s overall pedigree and Sweden’s recent defensive prowess — six shutouts in its last nine games. Two goals seems like a lot to expect from this matchup, and three is too much. Take the under.