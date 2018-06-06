Jalen Beeks Shares ‘Special Moment’ He Learned Of Red Sox Call-Up

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Learning that you’ve been called up to the big leagues is something few baseball players ever get to do, so if it happens it almost certainly will be a special moment.

That was the case for pitcher Jalen Beeks , who was called up by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday to make a spot start Thursday against the Detroit Tigers in place of the injured Drew Pomeranz.

And it turns out, he wasn’t the first to learn of the news.

Because of (most likely) Twitter, Beeks’ father actually heard the news before his son did, and tried to call him.

“My dad called me because he knew,” Beeks told reporters, as transcribed by MassLive. “I had two or three phone calls to me about it before I got to talk to my wife, but I’ve made quite a few since.

“Twitter, I guess,” he said of the source of his dad’s knowledge. “He’s active on social media.”

But the moment Beeks himself learned of the news was indeed a cool one. The 24-year-old had the news delivered to him by Triple-A Pawtucket pitching coach Kevin Walker, who has been Beeks’ pitching coach for three years between Pawtucket and Double-A Portland.

“Kevin Walker came into the training room and told me I was going to the big leagues and making the start on Thursday,” Beeks said. “It was a special moment. I’ve been with Walk for parts of three years, he’s been my pitching coach. He’s my guy. That was a really cool moment.”

Thursday certainly will be a memorable day for Beeks, and it sounds like the exciting stretch of days got off to a pretty great start.