Japan Vs. Poland Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Japan has been impressive thus far in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but it can ill afford to rest on its laurels heading into the final day of group play in Russia.

Japan currently sits atop the Group H standings with four points alongside Senegal, as both countries own a 1-0-1 record through two games while featuring plus-one goal differentials. But with Colombia right on its heels with three points, Japan will need a strong showing against Poland when the two meet Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

While Poland has disappointed to the tune of an 0-2-0 record, it certainly won’t be a cakewalk in its final match of the tournament.

Let’s look at the Japan vs. Poland betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com)

Japan win: +155

Poland win: +195

Draw: +220

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: +155

Under: -130

NESN.com’s picks: Japan, OVER

You’d be hard-pressed to find a grittier team in this year’s World Cup than Japan. The Japanese kicked off the tournament with a great win over Colombia and then battled to earn a 2-2 draw against Senegal. Japan’s resiliency has been on full display in each match, while Poland has looked completely out of it. With a trip to the Round of 16 at stake, Samurai Blue certainly will expend all it has to earn a berth. Take Japan.

Japan’s attack has exceeded expectations thus far, and the offense will need to come up with another big performance Thursday. While Poland has no chance of advancing, it has the opportunity to play spoiler and shake things up in a major way. Neither team’s defense has looked stellar through two games, so there could be a fair share of goal scoring. Take the over.