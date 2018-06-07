Kobe Bryant Says Fans Who Believe In ‘Detail’ Curse Are ‘Just Idiots’

Photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kobe Bryant doesn’t think his ESPN series has any impact on the NBA playoffs.

The former Los Angeles Lakers legend’s series “Detail,” focuses on certain NBA players and the strenghts and weaknesses in their games. But fans have noticed each time he’s detailed someone, their team lost the ensuing game or games.

Take a look:

Kobe Detail Curse Ep2 DeMar DeRozan – Lost

Ep3 Donovan Mitchell – Lost

Ep4 Jrue Hoilday- Lost

Ep5 LeBron James – Lost Game 1 & 2

Ep6 Jayson Tatum- Lost Game 3 & 4 https://t.co/n0mAiCoXxs — GlassHalfFultz (@pickuphoop) May 22, 2018

Well, that list certainly looks convincing. But if you ask Bryant, he’ll tell you there’s no such thing as a “Detail curse.”

“I think simple-minded people tend to give simple-minded answers. The Detail curse thing about getting into players’ heads too much is about simple-minded people who don’t understand what film study is,” Bryant said, as transcribed by ForThWin. “When you’re a player you watch film to find advantages, so you look for little areas in which you can take advantage of teams. Some of these fans that say that stuff are just idiots.”

Tell us how you really feel, Kobe.