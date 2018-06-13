Latest 2018 MLB All-Star Game Voting Update Was Positive For Red Sox

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

The latest voting results for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game recently were released, and several Boston Red Sox players are in good shape.

Mookie Betts leads all American League players and outfielders in voting. J.D. Martinez ranks first among designated hitters, Mitch Moreland is second among first basemen and Andrew Benintendi is sixth among outfielders.

For more on All-Star voting, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.