NBA Rumors: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Still ‘Off The Table’ As Celtics Try To Trade Up

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics want to move up in the 2018 NBA Draft, but it doesn’t sound like they are willing to part with arguably their two best trade assets: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

USA Today’s Sam Amick provided an update Thursday on Boston’s pursuit of a top-five draft pick.

As NBA draft day begins, a general prediction: Fireworks to come. Boston (No. 27) is still trying to move up into top 5, but will have a hard time so long as they continue keeping Brown or Tatum off the table. Clippers (Nos. 12/13) are itchy. Milwaukee (17) wants more picks. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 21, 2018

The Celtics reportedly are one of the teams interested in acquiring the No. 4 pick from the Memphis Grizzlies, and Boston also reportedly has used Terry Rozier in trade packages aimed to move up in the first round.

If you exclude Brown and Tatum from the Celtics’ list of best trade assets, Rozier and the 2019 Sacramento Kings first-round pick (protected for No. 1 overall) are Boston’s best pieces to swing a deal.

The Celtics would be smart to keep Brown and Tatum off the table in trade talks to move up. Both players have All-Star potential and multiple years remaining on team-friendly rookie contracts.

NESN’s NBA Draft coverage is presented by Cross Insurance.