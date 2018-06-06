NBA Rumors: Spurs Not Entertaining Kawhi Leonard Trade Offers Right Now

Photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Trade rumors have been swirling around San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard for months, but he still has another year left on his contract.

The Spurs also are able to offer him the most money in his new contract, so Leonard would be giving up many millions of dollars if he leaves via trade or free agency. San Antonio is the only team that can offer him a five-year super-max contract worth $219 million.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Leonard’s future with the Spurs during Tuesday night’s “NBA Draft: On The Clock” show.

“A lot of teams in the league would love to get involved in trade talks with San Antonio,” Wojnarowski said. “Those are not being entertained yet by the Spurs.”

Here’s more of what Wojnarowski said regarding Leonard and the Spurs.

Woj: The Spurs want to continue building around Kawhi Leonard. Gregg Popovich will sit down with Leonard sometime between now and the draft on June 21 to determine if the relationship can be repaired. — Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) June 5, 2018

Leonard, due to a quad injury, was limited to just nine games this season and didn’t play at all in the Spurs’ first-round playoff series defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

Any team interested in acquiring Leonard should try to get assurances that his health long-term will be fine, because giving up significant assets for him after an injury-plagued season is a huge risk.

