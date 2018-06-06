NESN Red Sox Podcast: Boston Better Equipped For Playoffs This Season?

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox split their four games with the Houston Astros over the weekend, losing the first two contests before earning back-to-back victories over the defending World Series champions.

Should Red Sox fans be encouraged or discouraged by the performance?

That’s the question Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall tackled Tuesday on the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast” before Boston returned to Fenway Park to begin a six-game homestand.

Ricky and Dakota also discussed Hanley Ramirez’s departure, Brock Holt’s role and whether Steven Wright is destined to stay in the Red Sox’s rotation.

For a cherry on top: Ricky and Dakota celebrated the 2018 Major League Baseball draft by conducting their own draft comprised solely of big leaguers who are 35 and older. It was a real treat.

Listen to the podcast below and subscribe to NESN’s podcast feed on iTunes right here.