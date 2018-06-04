Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Present At Gillette Stadium Prior To Minicamp

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots mandatory minicamp doesn’t begin until Tuesday, but quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski already are at Gillette Stadium.

Brady and Gronkowski are present for Patriots fantasy camp Monday. The fantasy camp allows fans to experience a day in the life of a Patriots player.

Practicing with the pros at #Patriots Fantasy Camp! pic.twitter.com/lh1eudi18v — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 4, 2018

Brady and Gronkowski have been absent for the offseason workout program, including two weeks of voluntary organized team activities practices.

Gronkowski announced Sunday he’ll be at mandatory minicamp. Brady reportedly also will be on hand for the mandatory practices.

Minicamp practices are held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and start at 11:25 a.m. ET. They are open to the media but closed to the public.