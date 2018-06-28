World Cup

Panama Vs. Tunisia Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

by on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 8:42PM
Save for bragging rights, there isn’t much that will be affected by the final day of matches in Group G.

England and Belgium have six points apiece, with each dispatching pointless squads Panama and Tunisia in their previous two matches. And while from an entertainment perspective England and Belgium should be a fun matchup, the same can’t be said for the Panama-Tunisia tilt.

The two sides will meet with nothing more on the line than holding their head high.

Let’s look at the Panama vs. Tunisia betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):
Panama win: +340
Tunisia win: -125
Draw: +265

Total goals: 2.5
OVER: -130
Under: +110

NESN.com’s picks: Tunisia win, over
Even though neither team has been particularly stunning, Tunisia has shown a bit more promise and better form than Panama. While a draw also is a reasonable bet, Tunisia seems destined for a win, especially after playing England tight in its first match. Bet Tunisia.

Defense hasn’t exactly been the calling card for either of these sides. Panama has surrendered nine goals in two games, with Tunisia conceding seven of their own. Whether that is more a testament to their defensive abilities or the offense of England and Belgium, history suggests there probably won’t be a dearth of goals. Take the over.

