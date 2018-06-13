Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Chris Sale Starts As Boston Seeks Sweep

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Are you ready for some afternoon baseball?

The Boston Red Sox will look to complete a three-game sweep Wednesday when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Boston will hand the ball to left-handed ace Chris Sale, who’s coming off an eight-inning, 10-strikeout performance against the Chicago White Sox.

Mookie Betts is back atop the Red Sox lineup after sitting out Tuesday’s 6-4 win. The star right fielder was activated from the disabled list Monday after missing two weeks with an abdominal strain.

Mitch Moreland will begin the series finale on the bench, and will be replaced at first base by utilityman Brock Holt. Christian Vazquez also will get the day off with Sandy Leon slated to handle catching duties.

As for the Orioles, star center fielder Adam Jones will get the day off, while right-hander Yefry Ramirez will toe the rubber in his Major League debut.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s game:

RED SOX (46-22)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Brock Holt, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (5-4, 2.83 ERA)

ORIOLES (19-47)

Joey Rickard, RF

Trey Mancini, 1B

Manny Machado, SS

Danny Valencia, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Craig Gentry, CF

Austin Wynns, C

Jace Peterson, LF

Yefry Ramirez, RHP (Major League debut)