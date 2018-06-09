Skip Bayless Destroys Cavs’ LeBron James For ‘Comical’ Hand Injury

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

It’s not uncommon after a season-ending loss for athletes to reveal injuries they’ve been dealing with, but Skip Bayless isn’t buying the ailment LeBron James claims to have battled during the NBA Finals.

After the Golden State Warriors finished off the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, James showed up to his postgame press conference wearing a cast on his right hand. The Cavs star revealed it was a self-inflicted injury that he sustained out of frustration following Cleveland’s Game 1 loss. According to James, he essentially played the last three games of the series with a broken hand.

While James’ story isn’t too far-fetched given how Game 1 played out, Skip Bayless believes the star forward didn’t suffer a serious injury at all. In fact, the FOX Sports 1 personality is of the mindset that it was all a show to boost James’ narrative.

NO SURPRISE: LeBron confidants (as they've done before after his collapses) have told media members that he played Games 3, 4 & 5 with a hurt right hand. The excuse he needed has already been planted. Run with it, blind Witnesses. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2018

After LeBron's collapse vs Boston in 2010, his inner circle planted the story that he had to be sedated before games bc of a locker-room issue with a teammate. What??? Owner Dan Gilbert soon accused LeBron of quitting in that final series before he took his talents to South Beach — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2018

LeBron's "hurt hand" did not keep him from crying over spilled milk on the bench before Game 1's overtime, basically throwing in the towel, pouting, refusing to shoot the 1st 2:26 of OT, then going 0-4. The "injury" occurred after that game, claim confidants. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2018

Comical to see LeBron wearing some kind of brace or support on his right hand during his postgame media session to drive home the point he was "hurt" during the last three Finals games. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2018

Bayless tends to chew out James any chance that he can, so it comes as no surprise he went on this Twitter onslaught after the injury was publicized. With this in mind, we have a feeling King James won’t be making an appearance on FS1’s “Undisputed” anytime soon.