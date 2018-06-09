Skip Bayless Destroys Cavs’ LeBron James For ‘Comical’ Hand Injury

It’s not uncommon after a season-ending loss for athletes to reveal injuries they’ve been dealing with, but Skip Bayless isn’t buying the ailment LeBron James claims to have battled during the NBA Finals.
After the Golden State Warriors finished off the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, James showed up to his postgame press conference wearing a cast on his right hand. The Cavs star revealed it was a self-inflicted injury that he sustained out of frustration following Cleveland’s Game 1 loss. According to James, he essentially played the last three games of the series with a broken hand.
While James’ story isn’t too far-fetched given how Game 1 played out, Skip Bayless believes the star forward didn’t suffer a serious injury at all. In fact, the FOX Sports 1 personality is of the mindset that it was all a show to boost James’ narrative.
Bayless tends to chew out James any chance that he can, so it comes as no surprise he went on this Twitter onslaught after the injury was publicized. With this in mind, we have a feeling King James won’t be making an appearance on FS1’s “Undisputed” anytime soon.
