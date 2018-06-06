Tiger Woods Reportedly To Stay On His $20M Yacht During U.S. Open

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tiger Woods will rest in ultimate style at the 2018 U.S. Open.

The golf star will stay on his $20 million yacht during the tournament, according to Mara Siegler of The New York Post’s “Page Six.” Woods’ yacht “Privacy” docked at the Montauk (N.Y.) Yacht Club on Tuesday, and the vessel will serve as his base for the major tournament, which will begin June 14 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y.

Woods bought “Privacy” in 2004, and he and his former wife Elin Nordegren spent their wedding night aboard the yacht. “Privacy” is 155-feet long, and reportedly requires a nine-person crew and a costs $2 million per year to keep afloat. It contains a theater, gym and jacuzzi among other amenities. He tried to sell “Privacy” in 2011 but found no takers at his price.

Woods will compete in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015. He last won the tournament in 2008.