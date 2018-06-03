Warriors Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch 2018 NBA Finals Game 2 Online

Photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals takes place Sunday night between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors have a 1-0 series lead after a thrilling 124-114 overtime win. The pivotal moment of the series opener was J.R. Smith not getting a shot off before time expired in regulation after he got an offensive rebound off a missed free throw.

The Cavs wasted a 51-point performance from LeBron James. However, the Cavaliers’ performance has given fans hope that this series could be more competitive than originally predicted.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2 online.

When:Sunday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN