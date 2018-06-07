Warriors’ Win Over Cavs In NBA Finals Nets Free Taco Bell For America

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Golden State Warriors are thrilling their fans and feeding the multitudes.

With their 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors scored free Taco Bell for fast-food lovers in the United States. Taco Bell was offering one free “Doritos Locos Taco” to customers if a road team won in Game 1, 2 or 3 as part of their “Steal a game, steal a taco” promotion, and the Warriors hit the last-chance mark with their come-from-behind victory at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

Taco Bell will make good on the promotion between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 13 at locations across the U.S.

If you haven’t tried the “Doritos Locos Taco” yet, next Wednesday is as good a time as any to do so.